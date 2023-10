1,000 kills!

Crestview’s Myia Etzler (pictured above) reached the 1,000 kill milestone during the first set of Thursday night’s 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 regular season finale win over Archbold. She finished the night with eight kills and was 25-of-25 from the service line with four aces. The No. 1 seed Lady Knights (20-2) will host Pandora-Gilboa or Columbus Grove for the Division IV sectional championship next Thursday. Bob Barnes/file photo