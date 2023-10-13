Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 9
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 13.
WBL
Celina 17 Defiance 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 16 Shawnee 15
St. Marys Memorial 43 Elida 0
Van Wert 41 Kenton 18
Wapakoneta 28 Bath 0
NWC
Bluffton 42 Allen East 0
Columbus Grove 56 Ada 6
Crestview 42 Spencerville 0
Leipsic 33 Delphos Jefferson 0
MAC
Anna 35 Fort Recovery 25
Coldwater 21 Versailles 14
Delphos St. John’s 42 Parkway 8
Marion Local 41 St. Henry 7
Minster 40 New Bremen 14
GMC
Antwerp 38 Paulding 6
Ayersville 38 Wayne Trace 35
Fairview 35 Hicksville 0
Tinora 38 Edgerton 0
TCL
Lima Sr. 62 Toledo Scott 26
