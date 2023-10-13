Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 9

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 13.

WBL

Celina 17 Defiance 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 16 Shawnee 15

St. Marys Memorial 43 Elida 0

Van Wert 41 Kenton 18

Wapakoneta 28 Bath 0

NWC

Bluffton 42 Allen East 0

Columbus Grove 56 Ada 6

Crestview 42 Spencerville 0

Leipsic 33 Delphos Jefferson 0

MAC

Anna 35 Fort Recovery 25

Coldwater 21 Versailles 14

Delphos St. John’s 42 Parkway 8

Marion Local 41 St. Henry 7

Minster 40 New Bremen 14

GMC

Antwerp 38 Paulding 6

Ayersville 38 Wayne Trace 35

Fairview 35 Hicksville 0

Tinora 38 Edgerton 0

TCL

Lima Sr. 62 Toledo Scott 26