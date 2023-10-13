James (Jim) Robert Voltz

Jim Voltz died on October 10, 2023, in the afternoon. He was combining his beans doing what he loved, farming.

James (Jim) Robert Voltz was born on April 6, 1956, to Bill Voltz and Gloria Eileen (Elder) Voltz. Jim did not marry and had no children.

He is survived by his sister, Diane (Ron) Shale of Englewood, CO and a brother, John (Susie) Voltz of Ohio City; he had four nieces and nephews, Craig (Sarah) Voltz of Perrysburg, Curt (Cheri) Voltz of Fort Wayne, Alissa (Michael) Reed of Fort Wayne, and Sofia (Matt) Bergman of Denver, Colorado. He enjoyed being with his great nieces and nephews, Jack Voltz, Anna Voltz, Will Voltz, Lizzy Voltz, Jaythan Voltz, Corrin Voltz, Liam Reed, Emma Reed, Samantha Reed and Naomi Reed.

Jim was born in Van Wert County and lived there all his life. He worked with his dad, Bill Voltz at Voltz Electric installing and maintaining heat pumps, electrical work and plumbing until Bill died then Jim continued running the business. Jim was a farmer and farmed the land he bought from his grandpa, Rudolf Voltz. He also farmed his mother’s, Gloria land on Old Tile Factory Road which he inherited with his brother and sister.

Jim was very busy with the business and farming, but he loved to travel, go camping, go canoeing and building wooden canoes. Bill and Gloria took their family on several camping trips “out west” and to the east coast. As Jim got older he got a Harley Davidson Motorcycle and used it to camp on a couple of trips out west, at least one trip with his cousin, David Voltz. Jim bought a ski boat and taught his nephews and nieces to water ski, which was unusual since he couldn’t swim.

He graduated from Crestview High School then spent the summer helping his sister and brother-in-law build a log cabin in Alaska. He went back several years later to help them build a larger frame house on the Alaskan Highway. He had canoed with Ron and Diane from about the age 13, but found an interest in kayaking and building wooden canoes and kayaks as an adult. He built two wooden kayaks and four wooden canoes which were extraordinary. They were expertly built and very beautiful. He always got loads of compliments which the rest of us loved to tease him about. He enjoyed paddling at several lakes in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota and New York. He took a trip to Boundry Waters, the dream of many canoers. He loved the wilderness, he loved the clear water and he loved canoeing.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 18, at St. Paul’s Church, Harrison Township, with Pastor Steve Drake officiating. Calling hours will be held from 9-11 a.m. prior to services on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials: the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.