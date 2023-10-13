Semi flips…

No injuries were reported after a tractor trailer flipped on its side on westbound U.S. 30, near the Putnam County line. It happened at approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday, when the rig left the roadway and entered into the center median, then traveled another 200 yards re-entered the westbound lanes and went onto its side in right hand lane of westbound U.S. 30. Delphos Fire and Rescue, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were all at the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer