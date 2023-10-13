Career Center hosts BPA Executive Council meeting

These seven Vantage Career Center Interactive Media and Network Systems students participated in the recent Region 16 Business Professionals of America Executive Council meeting as both candidates and voting delegates. Pictured are (left to right): Troy Frazier (Crestview), Colleen Starbuck (Kalida), Liz Gent (Crestview), Kordane Thomas (Lincolnview), Gage Bolenbaugh (Van Wert), Nathan Boyer (Antwerp), and Xavier Okuly (Continental). Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Vantage Career Center recently hosted the Region 16 Business Professionals of America Executive Council meeting, which brought in approximately 40 candidates and voting delegates from school districts across northwest Ohio.

Vantage had four seniors vying for one of the six executive council positions: President, Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary, Parliamentarian, and Historian. Each student representative, which included Interactive Media senior and former BPA Secretary Xavier Okuly (Continental), Interactive Media senior and former BPA Treasurer Gage Bolenbaugh (Van Wert), Network Systems seniors Troy Frazier (Crestview) and Nathan Boyer (Antwerp), spoke to the voting delegates in hopes to capture one of the official seats.

Once the speeches concluded, it was Okuly who was voted President and Boyer who was voted Vice President, a feat not seen at Vantage in recent years.

“Having the ability to return back to BPA for a second year as President, formally Secretary, is an opportunity I am incredibly grateful for,” Okuly said. “I am thankful for everyone who has shown faith in me with their vote and I plan to honor their support by taking us to greater heights and fulfilling my promises.”

“I’m super excited to be a part of the BPA Regional Officers, even though this will be my last year of high school, I am very hopeful that this will create long lasting memories,” Boyer said. ”I am very honored to be elected into this position, and excited for the opportunities to come.”

Business Professionals of America is the leading Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields.