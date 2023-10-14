Specialist Keagon (Dale) Hammons (next to No. 7, Brylen Parker), a 2020 Van Wert High School graduate who played for the Cougars was honored before Friday’s football game vs. Kenton. Hammons serves as a Combat Engineer Route Clearance with Bravo Company 837th Engineers, Ohio Army National Guard. The Route Clearance team cleared and patrolled several thousand miles of terrain while operating in Syria with Operation Inherent Resolve. Hammons and the unit just returned after a 12-month deployment. The other two soldiers are Sgt. Slayde Wilcoxon and Specialist Tre Rodney. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent