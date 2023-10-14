HB 162 moves on…

State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) has announced that the Ohio House of Representatives passed the Agriculture Appreciation Act, which would add several federally recognized agricultural days into the Ohio Revised Code. The proposed agricultural days and weeks of recognition include Agriculture Day, March 21; Farmer’s Day, October 12; FFA Week, the last full week of February, and 4-H Week, the first full week of October. House Bill 162 moves to the Ohio Senate for further consideration. Photo submitted