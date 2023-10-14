Leeth breaks school record for TDs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — After his team was shutout in back-to-back games, Crestview’s Braxton Leeth made sure it didn’t happen again.

The 5-11, 165 pound sophomore running back rushed for 231 yards on 23 carries and scored a school record six touchdowns, as the Knights rolled by Spencerville 42-0 on Friday. The victory kept playoff hopes alive for the Knights (6-3, 4-2 NWC). The Bearcats (3-6, 1-5 NWC) also remain in the playoff picture.

“Braxton had an exceptional night tonight,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “It was awesome to watch him bounce back after he had some struggles the past few weeks. He works extremely hard at perfecting his craft and to see him have a night like tonight shows that it pays off.”

Braxton Leeth set a new Crestview record with six rushing touchdowns against Spencerville. Bob Barnes/file photo

Leeth scored on a four yard run at the 9:46 mark of the first quarter and the first of six Hayden Perrott extra points put Crestview up 7-0, a score that stood at the end of the period.

Leeth hit paydirt twice in the second quarter on touchdown runs of five and 11 yards, with the latter coming just 69 seconds before halftime. He scored twice more in the third quarter, one on a 58-yard sprint and the other from five yards out, then set the school record with a three yard run more than halfway through the fourth quarter. The previous record was five, set by Travis Owens.

“This week we challenged our offensive line and receivers to play with some attitude and they did just that tonight,” Harting said. “They blocked extremely well which helped create nice running lanes for our backs.”

Crestview rushed for 290 yards as a team, and quarterback Bryson Penix completed 12-of-15 pases for 178 yards. Beau Eggleston had nine receptions for 137 yards, and the Knights finished with 468 yards of total offense.

Meanwhile, the defense pitched its first shutout of the season against a team that scored 35 points just last week.

“Our defense attacked all night,” Harting said. “They flew to the ball and tackled extremely well. Tonight was probably our most complete game this season in terms of all three phases of the game.”

Crestview will host Leipsic (7-2, 4-2 NWC) in the regular season finale on Friday night, while Spencerville will host Delphos Jefferson (0-9, 0-6 NWC)

Scoring summary

First quarter

CK (9:46) – Braxton Leeth 4-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

Second quarter

CK (6:04) – Braxton Leeth 5-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

CK (1:09) – Braxton Leeth 11-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

Third quarter

CK (8:23) – Braxton Leeth 58-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

CK (5:17) – Braxton Leeth 5-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

Fourth quarter

CK (5:40) – Braxton Leeth 3-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)