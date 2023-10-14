Ohio receives two federal EV grants

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder announced this week that Ohio has been awarded two federal grants totaling nearly $10 million to build its electric vehicle manufacturing workforce.

One of the grants, for nearly $5 million, will provide training and credentialing opportunities for 550 unemployed and underemployed Ohioans in western and central Ohio. The other, also for $5 million, will provide training and credentialing opportunities for 700 individuals in 18 counties in northeast Ohio.

“Ohio continues to lead in the advanced manufacturing economy by investing in our greatest asset, our people,” DeWine said. “As electric vehicles continue to gain in popularity, supporting training programs ensures that Ohio workers are ready to support the next generation of manufacturing.”

“Electric vehicles are a part of our country’s future, and these grants will help Ohio maintain its leadership role in the nation’s automotive manufacturing industry,” Damschroder said. “They also will be life-changing for the Ohioans who will benefit from these opportunities to launch lifelong, family-sustaining careers in a new and growing field.”

Ohio released its Electric Vehicle Workforce Strategy in June of this year with input from more than 70 industry stakeholders, workforce representatives, and education partners from across the state.

The strategy provides a roadmap for filling an anticipated 25,000-plus new electric vehicle manufacturing jobs by 2030.

The proposal for the western and central Ohio grant – Ohio’s Workforce Advancement in Vehicle Electrification (WAVE) proposal — was created by a partnership of ODJFS, the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association, local workforce development boards, and employers and educators in local communities. It was inspired by other successful programs serving underserved populations, including Ohio’s Individual Microcredential Assistance Program. WAVE will focus on:

identifying and reaching key communities

aligning training programs to industry needs

delivering education to participants

providing supports such as child care or Wi-Fi for participants who need it.

For the northeast Ohio project, known as “Charged Up,” ODJFS will partner with the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition, and a network of education and training providers to prepare individuals to work in battery production facilities. The Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation also committed an additional $1.5 million in matching funds to support and sustain these efforts.