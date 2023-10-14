Questions sought for mayoral forum

VW independent staff

The deadline is approaching to submit questions for an upcoming mayoral candidate forum in Van Wert.

Van Wert High School’s American Government students will host the forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 24, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Van Wert residents are encouraged to submit questions in advance to Van Wert High School government teacher Jordan Dettrow at j_dettrow@vwcs.net no later than 3 p.m. Friday, October 20.

The three mayoral candidates, incumbent Ken Markward and challengers Linda Agler-Evans and Fred Fisher, will each have 1-2 minutes to respond to the questions presented, rotating who answers first throughout the event. The candidates, who are on the November 7 general election ballot, will not be given the opportunity for rebuttals during this forum.

Students will facilitate the forum from start to finish, from introducing the candidates to moderating and timing the event. Community members are encouraged to attend a meet-and-greet with the candidates following the forum.