VW defense shines in win over Kenton

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It was truly a team effort at Eggerss Stadium on Friday night.

Led by two different quarterbacks and a defense that forced four turnovers and scored twice, Van Wert defeated Kenton 41-18, putting the Cougars at 6-3 (5-3 WBL). The loss dropped the Wildcats to 2-7 (2-6 WBL), and ended their faint playoff hopes.

Kenton took the opening kickoff and marched 65 yards in 11 plays and scored when offensive lineman Gavin Markwell pounced on a fumble in the end zone, but the Wildcats missed the two point conversion.

Van Wert’s Nick Edwards (70) heads for the end zone after recovering a fumble. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

From there, the Cougars scored three unanswered touchdowns. Reese Krugh returned a fumble 30 yards for a score, then Keldyn Bill cruised in from five yards out on a drive that featured a 51-yard pass from Briston Wise to Conner Campbell, who went on to finish with seven receptions for 117 yards.

Armed with a 12-6 lead, the Cougars delighted the crowd with some razzle-dazzle in the second quarter. Wise handed off to Brylen Parker, who flipped the ball to Campbell, who threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Reese Krugh, making it 19-6. The lead widened to 27-6 shortly before halftime when Campbell made a spectacular one-handed grab on an eight yard pass from Parker. The snap on the PAT went awry but the holder, Wise, was able to pick up the ball and fire a two-point pass to Aaron Dowdy.

Wise started the game at quarterback but Parker, who was injured last week vs. Shawnee, came in during the second quarter and after taking some snaps at running back, returned to quarterback until the fourth quarter.

“Briston and Brylen approached this week and this game with a ton of maturity,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker stated. “A quarterback battle can be difficult but both guys prepared themselves and did good things in the game. Briston got us the lead, ran the ball well and had some good completions. Brylen came in and made some big plays in critical situations and showed a lot of toughness to come back from that injury.”

Parker finished 4-of-10 passing for 52 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while Wise was 9-of-18 for 149 yards. Along with Keldyn Bill, who had 12 carries for 45 yards, the Cougars outgained the Wildcats 381-330.

The Cougars had two other scoring opportunities in the first half but turned the ball over on downs both times. However, Van Wert picked off Kenton quarterback Korbin Johnston twice in the first half, with Gage Stemen and Micah Cowan intercepting passes. Johnston, the WBL’s leading passer, had thrown just three interceptions entering Friday’s game.

“Our defense did a great job of creating turnovers and being in a good spot so we didn’t give up big plays,” Recker said. “We played their screens very well and were aggressive in pursuit to the ball.”

Johnston was able to connect with Carter Heydinger for a 21-yard score in the third quarter, but Parker countered with a scrambling eight yard touchdown pass to freshman Keaten Welch that made it 34-12.

Van Wert’s final touchdown came on the game’s second “scoop and score” when defensive lineman Nick Edwards outran the Wildcats to record a 40-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery. Along with the play of Edwards, fellow sophomore Chance Youngpeter made the most of his first varsity start by recording a pair of sacks.

“Chance is very good at getting pressure on the quarterback so tonight was a great spot for him to excel,” Recker said. “Between Chance and Nick Edwards, our sophomores did a good job helping us execute on defense.”

Briston Wise (17) hands off to Brylen Parker. Bob Barnes photo

Kenton’s final score came when Johnston teamed up with Carson Delong for a 69-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter. Johnston finished the game 20-of-44 for 285 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Zayne Perkins had six receptions for 92 yards.

The Cougars will finish the regular season at Elida on Friday, then will most likely host a playoff game in Week No. 11.

Scoring summary

First quarter

K (9:50) – Gavin Markwell recovered fumble in end zone (pass failed)

VW (9:10) – Reese Krugh 30 yard fumble return (kick failed)

VW (5:58) – Keldyn Bill 5-yard run (kick failed)

Second quarter

VW (9:25) – Conner Campbell 32-yard pass to Reese Krugh (Briston Wise to Aaron Dowdy pass)

VW (0:14) – Brylen Parker 8-yard pass to Conner Campbell (Griff McCracken kick)

Third quarter

K (6:42) – Korbin Johnston 21-yard pass to Carter Heydinger (pass failed)

VW (2:49) – Brylen Parker 8-yard pass to Keaten Welch (Griff McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

VW (4:57) – Nick Edwards 40-yard fumble return (Griff McCracken kick)

K (3:08) – Korbin Johnston 69-yard pass to Carson Delong (run failed)