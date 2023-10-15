Lavena Faszler

Lavena Faszler, 101, of Van Wert, passed away Monday, September 25, 2023 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born August 5, 1922 in Convoy, a daughter of Paul and Lillian (Towers) Krugh, both of whom are deceased. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Norman Kent Faszler and a brother, Byron Krugh.

Surviving her are her daughter, Linda Linnemeier of Fort Wayne, and a son, Norman (Kimberly) Faszler of Scott; four grandsons, nine great- grandchildren and one niece and one nephew.

She had worked as a waitress in several Van Wert restaurants over the years. She had been a member of First United Methodist Church. She had always kept a fond place in her heart for her cat, Daisy.

On Saturday, October 21, 2023 the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 21, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Private family burial in Woodland Cemetery will be at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.