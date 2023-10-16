Arrest made after Ohio City traffic stop

VW independent staff

OHIO CITY — An weekend traffic stop in Ohio City led to an arrest and a handful of charges.

According to a report from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, peputies initiated a traffic stop on Carmean Street at 5:33 a.m. Sunday, after the vehicle crossed the center line and was dragging a bumper.

The driver, Bryan D. Boroff, 37, of Ohio City attempted to flee from deputies at one point and refused to comply with conducting the sobriety test. He was charged with OVI refusal, obstructing official business, failure to drive in marked lanes, and unsafe motor vehicle.

Boroff was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.