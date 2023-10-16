Daniel “Danny” Ganger

Daniel “Danny” Ganger of Rockford passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 13, 2023, at home, at the age of 53.

Danny is survived by his loyal and loving wife of 14 years, Holly Ganger; children, Jessica (Justin) White, Ricky (Starla) Martin, Corey (Laura) Weis, Daniel Ganger Jr., Christina (James) Stevens, Becki (Josh) Hissong, Angel (Matt) Belanger, Brandon Ganger, Colin Ganger, and Dakota Ganger, and grandchildren, Angela, Isaac, Arabella, Leo, Sadie, Little Ricky, Atom, Zoey, Ryan, Macy, Logan, Landon, Madison, Aleah, Lorelei, Dalton, and Zach.

Also surviving are siblings, Jeff Ganger, Bruce Ganger, Mark (Christa) Ganger, Jeff Longsworth, Nicole Sites, Clifford Longsworth, Dan Longsworth, along with many nieces and nephews.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Homer (Charlene) Ganger, and Carol (Clifford) Longsworth, and sisters Cindy Brockman, and Nancy Williams.

Danny was born on June 22, 1970. He married Holly on April 25, 2009. Danny was an employee of Mahargs Trash Service for more than 25 years. He was also the proud founder/owner along side his wife, of Danny’s Bar and Grill Middle Point, and most recently Danny’s Bar and Grill Ohio City.

Danny was a loyal husband, loving father, amazing papaw, and great friend to anyone he came across. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for his family and friends.

He enjoyed going to country concert and camping with his wife, hanging out in the back yard with his grandkids, and cooking out with friends.

Danny never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 21, at Ketcham Ripley Funeral Home, Rockford. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford. Family and friends will be received prior to the funeral service, from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

A celebration of life dinner to honor Danny’s memory will be held immediately following the burial services at the Rockford Fraternal Order of Eagles.

