E. Ruth Hoblet

E. Ruth Hoblet, 96, of Van Wert passed away on October 9, 2023, at her residence surround by her loving family.

She was born on October 3, 1927 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Varlando Clark and Bertha Agnes (Flager) Clark, who both preceded her in death.

Family survivors include her children, Floyd Hoblet of Van Wert, and Pam (Jim) McIntosh of Naperville, Illinois; one daughter-in-law, Raellen Hoblet of Van Wert, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ruth was a graduate of Pleasant Mills School, Pleasant Mills, Indiana, and retied from KAM Manufacturing in Van Wert. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 5143 of Van Wert, the American Legion Post 178 of Van Wert, a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1320 of Van Wert and the Delphos Eagles Aerie 471.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Tom Hoblet; two brothers, George H. Clark and Glen E. Clark, one sister, Betty Feasel; a great-grandson, Cai Evans, granddaughters, Tara McIntosh and Tiffany (Hoblet) Felver.

A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, November 4, at American Legion Post 178 of Van Wert. Food will be provided by the family.

