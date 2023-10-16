Jeffery R. Riley

Jeffrey R. Riley, 51, of Van Wert, passed away Friday afternoon, October 13, 2023, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on November 2, 1971, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the son of Barbara E. (Ely) Thomas and Robert Elva Riley, who preceded him in death. Also surviving is his stepfather, James D. Thomas, Jr. of Buena Vista.

Other family survivors include a brother, Timothy D. Riley of Buena Vista, Virginia; two sisters, Amy T. (Scott) Lowe of Fulton, Missouri and Mary M. (Reginald) Higgs of Columbia, Maryland; three step sisters, Melinda T. (James) Green of Framingham, Massachusetts, Wendy L. Thomas of Barboursville, West Virginia, and Anita Thomas of North Beach, Maryland; a step brother, Jamie Thomas of Oxford, Pennsylvania; several aunts, uncles, and Jeff’s best friend Raymond Hertz of Convoy.

Jeffrey was affiliated with the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.