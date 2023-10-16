Josephine A. “JoAnn” Grilliot

Josephine A. “JoAnn” Grilliot, 94, of Delphos, passed away Monday, October 16, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s.

She was born June 9, 1929, in Ft. Loramie, to Leo William and Eleanora Rose (Winner) Inderrieden, who both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Paul N. Grilliot on November 21, 1953. He preceded her in death on September 15, 2016.

JoAnn is survived by her children, Chris (Steve) Bergfeld of Iron Mountain, Michigan, Stephen Grilliot of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Ellen (Greg) Waterman of Ohio City, Timothy (Tracy) Grilliot of Findlay, and Gregory (Christina) Grilliot of Perrysburg, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Inderrieden; sister, Doris Durnell; daughter-in-law, Teri Grilliot, and grandson, Brian Waterman.

JoAnn graduated from Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati with a bachelor’s degree in nutritional science and was a registered clinical dietitian at St. Rita’s Medical Center. She was a member of the American Dietetic Association and Catholic Daughters of America. JoAnn was also a house mother at the Marsh Foundation.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 20, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, with a wake service at 7:30 p.m. at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos.

Preferred memorials: Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center or donor’s choice.