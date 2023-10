Lancers fall in regular season finale

VW independent sports

MILLER CITY — In the regular season finale, No. 17 Miller City defeated Lincolnview in straight sets, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22.

Allie Miller and Emma Bowersock finished with 16 and 12 kills respectively, while Ashlyn Price had 27 assists. Bowersock had a team high 11 kills.

Lincolnview (11-11) will host Ottoville in the Division IV sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.