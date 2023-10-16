Local cross country runners compete

Lincolnview enjoyed a successful day at the NWC championships at Spencerville on Saturday, while Van Wert competed at the WBL championships at St. Marys.

NWC championships

SPENCERVILLE – Lincolnview won the girls NWC championship and had the top two individual runners, while the boys finished second behind Columbus Grove on Saturday.

Brynleigh Moody finished with a time of 19:22.2 while Ava Milligan finished in 20:06.7. Three other Lady Lancers runners finish in the top eight: Keira Breese (fourth, 21:19.0), Kassidy Hammons (seventh, 21:42.5) and Kendall Hoffman (eighth, 21:44.0).

“The girls continue to run with grit and determination,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “They did a wonderful job today of moving during the race and finishing the last mile. They have put themselves into a great position for tournament and we are very excited for the district meet.”

“I am proud of how far this group has come this season and it has been a joy to watch them grow and develop,” he added. “They have an opportunity to run for a district championship and that is very exciting for the program.”

Crestview finished fourth overall and the Lady Knights were led by Anna Gardner, who finished ninth with a time of 21:53.6). Kenzie Harting finished 14th (22:38.9).

Lincolnview had 22 team points, while Columbus Grove had 54, followed by Bluffton (81) and Crestview (82).

On the boys’ side, the Lancers had three finishers in the top eight: Conner Baldauf (third, 16:27.1), Evan Johns (fourth, 16:46.7), Kreston Tow (fifth, 16:58.5), and Maddox Norton (17:18.6).

“The boys competed great today against a Columbus Grove team that is running really well right now,” Langdon said. “We had some positive performances today, particularly from our second group of varsity that will allow us to do some special things come tournament. Now, we have to remain healthy, reset mentally, and begin the best part of the journey. Like the girls, the boys have put themselves in a position to win a district title and that is going to be our focus for the week.”

Crestview finished third, with Lincoln Smith (10th, 17:26.6) and Andy Heth (17:31.0) leading the way.

Columbus Grove had the top two finishers, Luke Ellerbrock (16:05.2) and Evan Pitts (16:20.8). The Bulldogs finished with 28 points, followed by Lincolnview (33) and Crestview (81).

WBL championships

ST. MARYS — In less than ideal conditions, Shawnee won the Western Buckeye League Championships on the boys’ side, while Ottawa-Glandorf took home the girls’ title.

On a cold, wet and muddy Saturday, the Indians finished with 76 points, and had the individual champion, Noah Williams. Celina was the runner-up with 81 points and Van Wert finished third overall with 85 points. However, it appeared Van Wert had won the title but Owen Scott, who recorded a third place individual finish, was disqualified for a uniform infraction. Teammate Drew Laudick finished eighth.

