Recent NSCC golf outing raises $16K

VW independent staff/submitted information

Northwest State Community College recently hosted its third annual Van Wert Campus Golf Outing at Hickory Sticks Golf Club. 96 participants enjoyed a fun day of golf, games and prizes, all in an effort to raise NSCC scholarship dollars for Paulding and Van Wert learners. In total, approximately $16,000 was raised as a result of the event.

The money raised will go toward scholarships specifically for Paulding and Van Wert learners. NSCC has awarded nearly $2 million in total Northwest State Community College Foundation scholarships the past two years.

Golf teams like this one helped raise scholarship money for the NSCC Foundation. Photo submitted

“Paulding and Van Wert learners will benefit from these scholarships and from the generosity shown by the local communities at this golf outing,” said Robbin Wilcox, Executive Director of the NSCC Foundation.

NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez also provided a brief update on the ongoing campus and service updates to the local communities, noting the pending demolition and renovation on the former Kennedy Manufacturing facility on E. Sycamore Street in Van Wert.

Northwest State serves a six-county service area of Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Van Wert counties. Nearly 25 percent of the six-county population resides in Paulding and Van Wert counties. NSCC officials are hopeful that the full-service Van Wert campus will be up and running for the fall 2024 semester.