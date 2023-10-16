ROAR program encourages kids to read

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy Lions members Greg Kulwicki and Tricia Kulwicki recently met with all third graders at Crestview Elementary School Tuesday morning to present the 2023 ROAR (Reinforcement Of Advanced Reading) Program. Every third grade student will have the opportunity to earn a nickel for every point earned in the advanced reading program.

A student chooses a book on the advanced reading program approved list in the school library. They must pass a test over the content of the book with a score of 80 percent or higher. Point values for each book are determined by the AR Program. In recognition of their hard work the Lions Club will hold an award ceremony at the end of the year to award every student in the program a nickel for every point earned, i.e. 300 pts x .05 = $15.

Halfway through the year the Lions will throw a pizza party for the third graders that are accumulating points at the desired rate as determined by their teacher. This will serve as additional motivation to work hard to improve their reading skills.

Lions Club member Greg Kulwicki talks to Crestview third graders about the ROAR program. Photo submitted

Since reading is fundamental to all learning, the Convoy Lions Club believes that the Lions ROAR program will plant a seed that will grow over the years, and will play a small part in helping the student become a successful lifetime learner.

Parents involvement in this process is critical in providing the motivation necessary to propel the student to higher grades and future success. We ask that every parent take a keen interest in their students progress, because reading is a tremendous indicator of future success in life.

Lions clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Lions Club, contact Greg Kulwicki at 419.749.2121 or gkulwicki@kulwickihilton.com.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with 1.35 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in 206 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to sight preservation and community. service throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the Web site at www.lionsclubs.org.