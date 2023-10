Soccer: Crestview ties Kenton 2-2

VW independent sports

KENTON — Ellie Ward and Adessa Alvarez each scored a goal and Crestview tied Kenton 2-2 in the regular season finale on Saturday. Addison Williman had a pair of assists and Ella Lamb finished with 26 saves.

The Lady Knights will face Lima Central Catholic in the Division III sectional semifinals at Spartan Stadium at 5 p.m. Tuesday.