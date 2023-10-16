Works of White to be featured at event in Middle Point

Eugene White’s depiction of the Middle Point Grain Elevator from the 1950’s-60’s will be on display, along with many others. Photos courtesy of Toni Wisher

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

MIDDLE POINT — It’s an event called “Celebrating Middle Point’s Past” and it’s scheduled for this weekend in the Van Wert County village. It’s a retrospective art exhibit by native son Eugene White, featuring scenes from the village and its culture from the 1930’s to the 1960’s.

The event will be held at the Middle Point Community Building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, October 21-22, with a reception scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the art exhibit featuring works by White, villagers will share memorabilia that has been in boxes for far too long. Admission is free.

White, who was born in Middle Point in 1913, farmed and built and owned the Cactus Grill and Gas Station on U.S. 30, but his passion was art. He pursued art education at the Fort Wayne Art Institute and Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Florida. According to his daughter, Annie White Bixler, he was a dedicated, driven artist who painted scenes of real lives in a real world.

In 1960, White and his family moved to Florida where he became widely known. He taught adult art classes there and throughout the United States, including return trips to Van Wert, Delphos, Findlay and Montpelier. His art is in numerous private collations as well as the Ringling School of Art and the Van Wezel Performance Hall, both in Sarasota, Florida. He won and placed in state and national juried art competitions and is listed in “Who’s Who in American Art. He passed away in 1966.

During a visit to her hometown of Middle Point around 25 years ago, White’s daughter, who now lives in Clearwater, Florida, learned that Disney murals her father had painted in 1943 were no longer there.

“I was shocked and saddened and would have given anything to have had one last look, or even to see photographs of the walls,” she said. “I remember taking my naps in that room which had been my older cousin’s nursery. In July 2022 my husband and my cousins from Van Wert drove to Middle Point, and as fate had it, I met the current owner of my house, Toni Wisher. She gave me the name of a former owner who might have a photo of the walls. No luck.”

Early Pluto will be on display as well.

Six months later, White received an email with the subject line “I found Pluto!” Wisher was removing the paneling from the bedroom walls when she discovered a large image of the beloved Disney character.

“We shared equally in the excitement and goosebumps as we began a friendship and a journey together that has led to ‘Celebrating Middle Point’s Past,’” said. “She shared her big find on Facebook and her friends got excited, as well. Then I began sending Toni photos of paintings of Middle Point done by my father from as early as 1930.”

“Eventually she posted a slide show of the mural and the paintings on Facebook and it was more than well-received by Middle Point residents, Bixler continued. “Once I read the informative and delightful comments and conversations villagers were posting, I thought of sharing these original paintings with them and others in the surrounding communities. Toni was able to remove the murals and will display them at the exhibit. She continues to be a huge help in coordinating the event, as is Lynn Stoffel from the Middle Point Community Building.”

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this week’s special event. Tom’s Hot Dog truck will be at the exhibit both days and some special sweet treats from Crumb Coat will be available for the first 100 visitors on Saturday.