Gregorys earn NWC volleyball accolades

VW independent sports

Crestview senior outside hitter Cali Gregory has been named first team All-NWC and 2023 NWC Volleyball Player of the Year by conference coaches while her mother, head coach Tammy Gregory was named 2023 Coach of the Year in balloting released early Tuesday morning.

Crestview’s Cali Gregory is the NWC Player of the Year. Bob Barnes/file photo

It’s the second Player of the Year honor this calendar year for Cali Gregory, who was also named NWC Co-Player of the Year, along with Delphos Jefferson’s Alyvia Lindeman, in basketball. Tammy Gregory celebrated her 300th coaching win earlier this season, and the Lady Knights completed the regular season 20-2 and outright NWC champions (8-0). The only losses were to Coldwater (No. 2, Division III) and Bellmont, Indiana, (31-2, Class 3A). Crestview is the No. 1 seed at the Division IV sectional/district and will face Pandora-Gilboa or Columbus Grove for the sectional crown Thursday night.

Two teammates joined Gregory on the first team – senior Myia Etzler and junior * Adelyn Figley. Junior Ellie Kline and freshman Kaci Gregory earned honorable mention All-NWC accolades.

Lincolnview’s Emma Bowersock was also named first team All-NWC, and Beth Hughes was named second team All-NWC. Ashlyn Price was named honorable mention All-NWC.

Here is the full list:

First team: Cali Gregory, Myia Etzler, Adelyn Figley, Crestview; Emma Bowersock, Lincolnview; Danaysia Danzy, Alivia Jones, Leipsic; Soraya Jackson, Allen East; Grace Yarnell, Bluffton.

Second team: Beth Hughes, Lincolnview; Ayla Grandey, Kendall Stackhouse, Bluffton; Karmyn Brough, Samantha Hazelton, Leipsic; McKailey Bermudez, Columbus Grove; Autumn Andreasen, Ada.

Honorable mention: Ellie Kline, Kaci Gregory, Crestview; Ashlyn Price, Linconlview; Avery Talaviainia, Karlee Lora, Bluffton; Daicy Robinson, Jenna Bassitt, Ada; Abbi Hageman, Delphos Jefferson; Kylee Longworth, Columbus Grove; Briley Cook, Kaitlyn Keller, Spencerville.