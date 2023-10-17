Janice Lynn (Hiegel) Osburn

Janice Lynn (Hiegel) Osburn 85, of Van Wert, went to meet her Lord and be reunited with her husband at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at Van Wert Manor under Community Health Professionals Hospice care. She passed away peacefully.

She was born on May 22, 1938 in Allen County, Ohio. Janice was united in marriage to Dean Richard Osburn on September 14, 1958 in Delphos.

Janice Osburn

Survivors include her son, Jeffery (Laura) Osburn of Delphos; daughter, Cynthia (Gregory) Hirzel of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Scott Osburn, Ashley Osburn, Jessica (Jeremy) Kreischer and Amanda (Ethan) Adams; four great-grandsons, Jackson Osburn, Elliott Kreischer, Knox Adams, and Wade Adams; one great-granddaugther, Lyla Kreischer, and one step-great-grandson Kaden Bourelle-Kreischer. She is also survived by two brothers, Richard ( Sharon) Hiegel and Thomas (Sandra) Hiegel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; her parents, Floyd and Martha (Staup) Hiegel; Dean’s parents, Donald and Stella (Butler) Osburn, and two brothers, Charles Hiegel and Paul Hiegel.

Janice graduated in 1956 from Delphos Jefferson High School, then graduated from Ohio State Beauty Academy. She worked as a beautician, she also worked at Ragers Country Butcher Shop, Van Wert Western Auto, Van Wert Hallmark Store and Pick ‘N Save. Janice was a long time season ticket holder for Lincolnview Lancer basketball. Janice loved the time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Janice was member of the First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 21, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert with Pastor Christian Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County. Family and friends will be received from 4-6 p.m. Friday, October 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, as well as one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church or Community Health Professionals.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.