Local group hosts meet and greet event

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Heartland Patriots hosted a “Meet and Greet” last Tuesday night, October 10, for political candidates running for various offices in Van Wert County. The event was held at Wesley Church of Van Wert.

All three Van Wert mayoral candidates were in attendance – incumbent Ken Markward and challengers Linda Agler-Evans and Fred Fisher. All three will participate in a forum at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 24.

Two men running for Van Wert City Council President – Andrew Davis and Kirby Kelly – were in attendance. A third candidate, Thad Eikenbary, was not at the event.

Council at-large incumbents Judy Bowers and Jeff Kallas were present at the meet and greet, along with challengers Joe Jared and Jana Ringwald. Other attendees including Kurt Schalois, who’s running for Van Wert’s First Ward Council seat, and incumbent council members Julie Moore (third ward) and Bill Marshall, who’s seeking the Fourth Ward seat. Incumbent First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler was not in attendance.