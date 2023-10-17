Mollenkopf requests eclipse switch

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — A switch in days off may be in order due to next year’s rare solar eclipse.

During Monday night’s Crestview school board meeting, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said she’s discussed the April 8, 2024 eclipse date with other county superintendents and would like to have the board consider swapping days off for students and staff – President’s Day (February 19) for eclipse day.

“We want to be respectful of parents’ schedules with their kids, we want to be respectful of our athletic schedule because I can see any events that might have been scheduled for day would need to be switched, and we want to be respectful of our staff so they can plan accordingly,” Mollenkopf said.

She also said a couple of other districts are considering the same switch and she said the matter should be discussed at a future board meeting.

Van Wert County is in the path of the eclipse and is expected to be inundated with visitors before and during the eclipse, which could lead to food and gas shortages, along with traffic tie ups, which is the main concern since busses are normally sent out around the time the eclipse will begin.