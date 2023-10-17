Random Thoughts; matchups and playoffs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around three huge high school football games, a familiar playoff foe, playoff probabilities, a possible long distance matchup and a change.

Three games

What a way to end the regular season – these three games are blockbuster games in the Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference and the Midwest Athletic Conference.

WBL – Celina at Wapakoneta. The Bulldogs have already clinched a title share and can win it outright with a victory on Friday. Celina has been the surprise team in the league this season and after an 0-2 start, Wapakoneta has won seven straight, all in convincing fashion. During the seven game stretch, the Redskins have outscored opponents 259-22.

NWC – Bluffton at Columbus Grove. Columbus Grove was the preseason pick to win the conference title and a win Friday night will make the prediction come true. Not so fast though, as Bluffton comes in 9-0 and hasn’t allowed a single point since Week No. 2. That’s seven straight shutouts and a 306-0 scoring advantage. Obviously something has to give here.

MAC – Coldwater at Marion Local. This isn’t anything new but that doesn’t make it any less special. Both teams are 9-0 and the winner will claim the outright MAC championship. The 50-50 will be huge again and it won’t be surprising if both of these teams, along with Versailles, go on to win state championships in their respective divisions.

A familiar foe?

Van Wert’s opening round playoff game could be a familiar postseason foe.

According to the website fantastic50.net, which is run by College of Wooster mathematics professor Dr. Drew Pasteur, the Cougars have a 52 percent chance of being the No. 6 seed while Wauseon has a 48 percent chance of being the No. 11 seed. Those might not seem like great odds at first but there’s actually a pretty decent chance it could happen.

Van Wert and Wauseon met in the playoffs in 2021 and last year, and the Cougars won both games, 53-20 and 40-7.

Playoff pairings will be made official Sunday afternoon.

Crestview, Wayne Trace and Parkway

Win or lose against Leipsic, it appears Crestview (Division VII, Region 26) has a 99 percent chance of making the playoffs, while Wayne Trace (Division VI, Region 22) has an 85 percent chance of playing in Week 11. Parkway is already in (Division VI, Region 24).

Long distance

One first round matchup that could happen in widespread Division IV, Region 14 – Bryan at West Holmes. If you’re wondering, it’s nearly 200 miles and over three hours by bus. Oof.

A change

While this didn’t happen in the immediate area, it won’t be a shock if it does at some point.

Hardin-Northern announced Friday’s varsity football game against Elgin has been moved up a day to Thursday, due to the lack of available officials on Friday.

Unless more people sign up to be officials, this really could become a more common occurrence in the future, with football games getting shifted to Thursday or Saturday nights.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.