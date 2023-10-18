Beacon of Hope…

Last week’s CHP Home Care & Hospice Beacon of Hope dinner and auction was attended by nearly 400 people. The 24th annual event raised approximately $31,000 to help support hospice services. It also provided remembrance of Connie Butler and Brad Vannett. Spokesman Greg Yinger said the most valuable part of the event was the discussion of what hospice provides for local families. He noted most people are terrified of that conversation, so CHP tried to make the evening fun while incorporating testimonies from families that were impacted by CHP Hospice services. Photo submitted