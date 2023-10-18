Five people appear for court hearings

VW independent staff

Two people were arraigned while three others entered plea changes during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Brian Cutlip, 40, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of theft, both fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. November 1.

Ethan Bear, 22, of Lima, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 10 a.m. November 1.

Eli Jasztal, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. November 29.

Zachary Brooks, 30, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty of strangulation, a fourth degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. November 29.

Brock Parsons, 34, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty of trafficking in marijuana, a fourth degree felony, and having a weapon under disability, a third degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. November 29.