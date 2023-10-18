Harold LaVaughn Merkle

Harold LaVaughn Merkle, 85, of Willshire, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at Adams Memorial Hospital.

He was born on October 7, 1938, in Van Wert County to Harold G. Merkle and Mildred L. (Giessler) Merkle, who both preceded him in death.

Harold was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schumm and the Decatur Moose Lodge 1311.

Harold graduated from Willshire High School in 1957. He was a lifelong farmer and retired from International Harvester (Navistar). Prior to working at Harvester, he worked at Continental Can and National Seal, both in Van Wert.

Harold loved going to the Indianapolis 500 race. He started going when he was 18 years old, and continued going every year for over 60 years. He was an enthusiastic sports fan, who looked forward to checking the scores on all sports in the newspapers. He had season tickets to Ohio State basketball, and totally enjoyed taking family and friends with him to the games. He was an avid coupon clipper, and took pride in sharing coupons with everyone.

Survivors include his nephew, Troy (Bridget Braun) Merkle of Decatur, Indiana; niece, Michelle (Hider Stephenson ) Hill of Monroeville, Indiana; niece, Kay Steffey of Olympia, Washington; niece, Amanda (Steven) Hunter of Ohio City, and a cousin, Rosemary Krick of Ohio City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene F. Merkle; a sister, Barbara E. DeBolt, and three nephews, Charles Richard Johnson, Michael Johnson, and Steve F. Merkle.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schumm, in Ohio City, with Pastor Hayden Folks officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Schumm. Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25, at Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schumm, The Lutheran Hour, or Wren Community Chest.

