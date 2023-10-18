Leipsic (7-2) at Crestview (6-3)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Friday’s game against Leipsic will be the final home game of the season for Crestview, but it most likely won’t be the final one of the season.

The Knights are hoping the game will be a springboard into the postseason, which will begin on the road in Week 11. A win over the Vikings and other factors could mean Crestview (6-3, 4-2 NWC) would begin the playoffs as high as the No. 11 seed in Region 26. Even so, head coach Cole Harting said it’s business as usual this week.

Crestview’s defense will face a physical Leipsic offense. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Our approach to this week isn’t anything different than other weeks, every day we focus on getting better, and that’s not going to change,” Harting stated. “We know this is a big game, we want to take care of business and not have to worry about other outcomes determining if we get in.”

Entering the regular season finale, the Knights are coming off an impressive 42-0 win over Spencerville. Braxton Leeth scored a school record six touchdowns and the victory snapped a two-game losing streak at the hands of Bluffton and Columbus Grove.

“It was a great team performance all around,” After being shut out the prior two games, our offense was able to get back on track, while our defense was able to post their first shutout of the year.”

Like Crestview, Leipsic (7-2, 4-2 NWC) suffered back-to-back losses to Columbus Grove and Bluffton, but rebounded with a shutout win over Delphos Jefferson, 33-0 last week. The Vikings are averaging nearly 29 points per game while allowing just 14 points per outing. Leipsic has a three headed rushing attack featuring Estevan Carrilo (75-522, four touchdowns); Trent Siefker (37-445, six touchdowns), and Quin Schroeder (62-385, nine touchdowns). Quarterback Ty Lammers has led an efficient passing game by going 51-of-85 for 680 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception.

“They are extremely well coached and they play a very physical style of football,” Harting said. “Offensively, they have the ability to get into heavy run formations and then switch to spreading you out from one play to the next. They have some very good athletes who can make plays and score from anywhere on the field. We will have to be able to identify different formations, tackle well, and limit their big plays. Leipsic has their own unique style which makes them different than any team we have seen this year.”

“Defensively, they have shown multiple fronts and coverages throughout the season, they do a great job of modifying their defense to match the offense they are playing,” he added. “We will have to be sound with our assignments and execute at a high level.”

Leipsic head coach Joe Kirkendall did not return a request for comment.

Leipsic won last year’s game 42-7.

It will be the final NWC football game played between the Knights and the Vkings. Leipsic is returning to the Blanchard Valley Conference next season.