Preview: 6-3 Van Wert at 5-4 Elida

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

While the odds favor Van Wert playing at least one home playoff game, Cougar head coach Keith Recker doesn’t want any doubt when his team leaves Kraft Memorial Stadium in Elida Friday night.

The Cougars (6-3, 5-3 WBL) will face the Bulldogs (5-4, 4-4) in the regular season finale and a victory would assure that Van Wert would play at home in Week 11. For that reason, Recker says the focus is solely on this game and not potential playoff matchups.

“We obviously know who is in our region and see potential matchups, but the Elida game is our biggest game of the season for a couple reasons,” he explained. “First, it is the next game and the only game we can control, so we will put all of our effort and focus on this game. Second, this team would love to be able to play another home game and we have to win this game to guarantee that happens.”

Brylen Parker (7) will start at quarterback vs. Elida on Friday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Entering Friday’s game, the Cougars have won three straight, including a 41-18 victory over Kenton in a game that featured several lineup changes, including Briston Wise starting at quarterback with Brylen Parker taking over in the second quarter, the emergence of sophomores Chance Youngpeter and Nick Edwards along the defensive line, plus a trick play, a double reverse that resulted in a touchdown pass.

“We want to put our guys in the best position to win football games, so with that comes different personnel groups and constant adjustments on the schemes we run,” Recker said. “The trick play was something we’ve worked all year and coach (Bryce) Crea called it at the perfect time and Conner (Campbell) made a great throw to Reese (Krugh), who finished the play off. Brylen’s knee is feeling good, so we are looking for him to play quarterback with Briston able to play running back and quarterback.”

“Nick and Chance provided for our teams some things that we have been in need of,” the coach continued. “Chance was able to get a consistent pass rush and pressure on the quarterback, which is vital against a team like Kenton. Nick has been doing a great job at defensive tackle because of his effort. He is constantly around the ball, and he was rewarded for his effort with the fumble recovery for a touchdown. We need our defensive line to continue to improve and stop the run this week at Elida.”

The Bulldogs got off to a 4-0 start but have since dropped four of five against a tough WBL slate, including a 43-0 loss to Wapakoneta last week. The victory over the last five games was a 19-18 win over Defiance, which most likely secured a playoff spot in Division III, Region 12.

“The WBL is a grind week in and week out,” Harmon said. “Our senior leadership has been great…we have had guys step up and play out of position due to injuries and play well. We have a very unselfish group.”

David Etzkorn leads the Bulldog offense with 718 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 165 carries. Isaac Earl and Ryan McGue have combined to pass for over 1,100 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. Amari Wash is among the league leaders in receptions with 50 for 442 yards and two touchdowns.

“Elida has a good mix of size on their offensive and defensive lines to go along with some good athletes in their backfield and secondary,” Recker stated. “Etzkorn is a very good runner and is fourth in the league in all purpose yards. Their offense does a good job of moving the ball while their defense executes their scheme very well.”

While the Bulldogs scored 30 against Kenton and Ottawa-Glandorf, points have sometimes been hard to come back for Elida this season, but the defense has consistently been among the league leaders.

“We have been playing the pass well on defense and staying in our rush lanes,” Harmon said.

Van Wert won last year’s game 48-16 and the Cougars have won five straight in the series.

Friday’s game, which will be the only one the Cougars play on natural grass this season, will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.