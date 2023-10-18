Sectional soccer, volleyball roundup

VW independent sports

Soccer

Bath 8 Van Wert 0 (girls)

LIMA — Bath defeated Van Wert 8-0 in the Division II sectional semifinals on Tuesday.

The Wildkittens will face No. 1 seed Liberty-Benton in the sectional semifinals on Saturday.

Lima Central Catholic 4 Crestview 3 (OT)

No. 9 seed Lima Central Catholic edged No. 10 seed Crestview 4-3 in overtime in the Division III sectional semifinals at Spartan Stadium on Tuesday.

Ellie Ward scored a pair of goals for the Lady Knights, while Addison Williman had a goal and an assist. Adessa Alvarez and Eliza Reinhart also had assists. Ella Lamb finished with 15 saves.

The Thunderbirds will face No. 1 seed Columbus Grove in the sectional finals on Thursday.

Volleyball

Ottoville 3 Lincolnview 1

No. 7 seed Ottoville ended No. 5 Lincolnview’s season with a 25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 25-14 win in the Division IV sectional semifinals on Tuesday.

Ashlyn Price had 30 assists, while Lauren Anspach and Allie Miller each had 12 digs. Emma Bowersock had 13 kills and 10 digs. Anspach had a team leading three aces for Lincolnview (11-12).