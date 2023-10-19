Blood donors needed amid ongoing blood shortage

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A national blood shortage continues and according to the American Red Cross, the national blood supply has fallen by about 25 percent since early August, and blood product distributions to hospitals are currently outpacing the number of blood donations coming in.

To help combat the shortage, four blood drives will be held in Van Wert County in the coming weeks, with one this month and three in November. The dates are:

Thursday, October 26, 12-5 p.m., Wassenberg Art Center, Van Wert.

Wednesday, November 1, 1-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, Van Wert.

Tuesday, November 14, 1-6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, Convoy.

Friday, November 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Moose Lodge 1230, Van Wert.

To make an appointment, click here.

Blood donors may give once every 56 days, up to 6 times a year. In addition, donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds and must be in good health and feeling well on donation day.

The Red Cross is in need of O-negative blood donations. O-negative blood can be used in transfusions for any blood type.

Type O is routinely in short supply and in high demand by hospitals – both because it is the most common blood type and because type O-negative blood is the universal blood type needed for emergency transfusions and for immune deficient infants. Only seven percent of donors have type O-negative blood.

First time donors will be required to sign in, show ID, and read some required information before answering some health questions online or in a private interview, and receive a general health check. The actual donation process usually takes between 8-10 minutes, followed by a 10-15 recovery and refreshment period. The entire donation, from check in to departure usually takes about an hour. Donors are encouraged to drink an extra 16 ounces of water before giving blood.