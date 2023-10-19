Soccer: Lancers rout Lima Central Catholic

VW independent sports

Austin Bockrath scored three goals to lead Lincolnview to an 8-0 Division III sectional semifinal win over Lima Central Catholic on Wednesday.

Jackson Evans, Reece Berryman, Warren Mason, Gavin Evans and Griffin Brinkman each added a goal in the tournament win. Assists came from Evans, Bockrath, Lorenzo Salinas and Jackson Ingledue.

The Lancers (10-5-2) will face No. 2 seed Miller City for the sectional championship at Miller City at 12 p.m. Saturday.