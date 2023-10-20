Deborah K. “Debbie” Adams

Deborah K. “Debbie” Adams, 72, of Van Wert, peacefully departed this world on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Vancrest of Van Wert, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on October 15, 1951, in Van Wert, Debbie was the cherished daughter of H. Joan Adams and Delmer Adams, who preceded her in death.

Debbie Adams

Debbie’s vibrant spirit and kind heart touched the lives of those around her. Despite the challenges she faced, she never allowed her special needs to define her. Instead, Debbie embraced life with a zest for adventure and made lasting memories along the way.

With a passion for shopping trips and the excitement of bingo nights at Vancrest, Debbie found joy in small moments. Her love for Disney was evident, as she enthusiastically collected their plush toys and had the opportunity to visit Disney World on multiple occasions. Deborah also enjoyed friendly competition, participating in the Special Olympics where she showcased her determination in track events and bowling.

Following her schooling at Blue Creek High School, she dedicated her career as a kitchen worker in the restaurant industry, where she was employed by Baliet’s Restaurant for many years. She also contributed her skills to Thomas Edison.

Debbie was raised in the Wesley United Methodist Church, and in later years, she became a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

Deborah leaves behind her loving mother, H. Joan Adams of Van Wert; brother, Mark (Karen) Adams of Scott; sister, Cindy Ditmyer of Van Wert; nieces and nephews, Melanie (Eric) Marhover of Tennesee; Bonnie Ditmyer of Toledo; Jeff (Jennifer) Adams of Van Wert; Ed (Sarah) Ditmyer of Berne, Indiana; Valerie (Shane) Wallis of Decatur, Indiana; as well as 12 great nephews and great nieces.

Debbie will be laid to rest privately in Scott Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Thomas Edison Center.

To share in Deborah’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.