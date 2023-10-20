Elks spaghetti dinner…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks held a free spaghetti dinner for all the veterans in the Van Wert County area earlier this week. A nice group of veterans enjoyed a free dinner and the chance to catch up with fellow veterans. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has a motto “As long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.” The Van Wert Lodge is proud to be able to sponsor this free event fo as a way of thanking veterans for their service. Photo submitted