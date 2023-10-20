The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 10

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 20.

WBL

Defiance 14 Ottawa-Glandorf 10
Kenton 28 Shawnee 14
St. Marys Memorial 31 Bath 0
Van Wert 35 Elida 14
Wapakoneta 30 Celina 3

NWC

Allen East 49 Ada
Columbus Grove 14 Bluffton 7
Delphos Jefferson 31 Spencerville 28
Leipsic 49 Crestview 28

MAC

Anna 40 Parkway 6
Marion Local 35 Coldwater 14
New Bremen 14 Delphos St. John’s 7
St. Henry 28 Fort Recovery 27 (OT)
Versailles 21 Minster 14

GMC

Antwerp 38 Edgerton 16
Ayersville 36 Fairview 28
Paulding 14 Wayne Trace 13
Tinora 35 Hicksville 0

TCL

Lima Sr. 26 Toledo Start 14

