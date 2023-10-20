Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 10

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 20.

WBL

Defiance 14 Ottawa-Glandorf 10

Kenton 28 Shawnee 14

St. Marys Memorial 31 Bath 0

Van Wert 35 Elida 14

Wapakoneta 30 Celina 3

NWC

Allen East 49 Ada

Columbus Grove 14 Bluffton 7

Delphos Jefferson 31 Spencerville 28

Leipsic 49 Crestview 28

MAC

Anna 40 Parkway 6

Marion Local 35 Coldwater 14

New Bremen 14 Delphos St. John’s 7

St. Henry 28 Fort Recovery 27 (OT)

Versailles 21 Minster 14

GMC

Antwerp 38 Edgerton 16

Ayersville 36 Fairview 28

Paulding 14 Wayne Trace 13

Tinora 35 Hicksville 0

TCL

Lima Sr. 26 Toledo Start 14