Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 10
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 20.
WBL
Defiance 14 Ottawa-Glandorf 10
Kenton 28 Shawnee 14
St. Marys Memorial 31 Bath 0
Van Wert 35 Elida 14
Wapakoneta 30 Celina 3
NWC
Allen East 49 Ada
Columbus Grove 14 Bluffton 7
Delphos Jefferson 31 Spencerville 28
Leipsic 49 Crestview 28
MAC
Anna 40 Parkway 6
Marion Local 35 Coldwater 14
New Bremen 14 Delphos St. John’s 7
St. Henry 28 Fort Recovery 27 (OT)
Versailles 21 Minster 14
GMC
Antwerp 38 Edgerton 16
Ayersville 36 Fairview 28
Paulding 14 Wayne Trace 13
Tinora 35 Hicksville 0
TCL
Lima Sr. 26 Toledo Start 14
POSTED: 10/20/23 at 9:38 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports