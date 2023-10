Lady Cougars fall to Liberty-Benton

VW independent sports

FINDLAY — No. 2 seed Liberty-Benton ended No. 10 seed Van Wert’s volleyball season with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-8 victory in the Division II sectional finals on Thursday.

“We closed the season with a loss but a different team than we started with,” head coach Rachel Black said.

The Lady Cougars finished the season 2-21.