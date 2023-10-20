Moody named NWC Coach of the Year

VW independent sports

After leading the Lancers to a 9-5-2 regular season and a runner-up finish in the conference race, Lincolnview boys soccer coach Anson Moody has been named NWC Coach of the Year.

The Lancers opened tournament play Wednesday and defeated Lima Central Catholic 8-0, setting up a sectional championship clash with No. 2 seed Miller City on Saturday.

Seven Lincolnview players earned all conference honors in balloting done by coaches. Austin Bockrath, Jackson Evans, and Mason Waltmire earned first team All-NWC honors, while Reide Jackson and Cody Ricker were named second team All-NWC. Reese Berryman and Gavin Evans were garnered honorable mention All-NWC accolades.

Bluffton’s Theo Andreas was named Player of the Year.

Anson Moody

First Team

Theo Andreas, Bluffton, Sr.; Logan Jolliff, Ada, Jr., Austin Bockrath, Lincolnview, Sr.; Ben Hartzler, Bluffton, Sr.; Brennan Lehman, Spencerville, Sr.; Isen Schafer, Allen East, Sr., Beau Miller, Spencerville, Sr.; Jackson Evans, Lincolnview, Sr.; Emilio Rettig, Allen East, Sr.; Jack Brauen, Bluffton, Jr.; Nathan Williams, Ada, Jr.; Mason Waltmire, Lincolnview, Jr.;

Second Team

Isaih Stewart, Spencerville, Sr.; AJ Boop, Spencerville, Jr.; Garrett Jennings, Allen East, Jr.; Carson Gossard, Ada, Sr., Ethan Blount, Bluffton, soph.; Reide Jackson, Lincolnview, Sr.; Levi Antrim, Bluffton, Jr.; Tyler Kaverman, Spencerville, Sr.; Logan Helser, Allen East, Jr.; Clayton McClain, Ada, Sr; Cody Ricker, Lincolnview, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Isaih Kohli, Bluffton; Brodie Vasquez, Spencerville; Drew Long, Ada; Zane Newland, Allen East; Braxton McMichael, Spencerville; Reece Berryman, Lincolnview; Gavin Evans, Lincolnview; Jacob Rush, Ada.

On the girls’ side, Crestview’s Addison Williman was named first team All-NWC, while teammate Adessa earned second team All-NWC honors. A third Lady Knight, Madilynn Springer was named honorable mention All-NWC.

Delphos Jefferson had four All-NWC players: Kyah Kimmett (first team), Claire Stokes (second team), Kyrstin Moore and Emma Kunz.

The Player of the Year was Allen East’s Rilynn Jones and the Coach of the Year was Bluffton’s Jamie Mahaffie.