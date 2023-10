Sectional champs!

The Crestview Lady Knights are Division IV sectional champions after sweeping Pandora-Gilboa 25-14, 25-19, 25-11 in the sectional finals on Thursday night. Cali Gregory led the way with 28 assists, 17 kills and four aces. No. 1 seed Crestview will now face No. 4 seed Kalida in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Van Wert High School. Photo submitted