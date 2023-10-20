Speaker, author recently in Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

Central Insurance has announced it recently joined forces with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center, Paulding County Schools, and Van Wert County Schools to host a community event aimed at nurturing the growth of local students and the broader community.

Michelle Poler

The event, which took place at Niswonger Performing Arts Center on September 27, reinforces a collective commitment to maximizing the potential of the local youth and workforce.

Renowned speaker and author Michelle Poler delivered an empowering message to the students and employees of northwest Ohio, inspiring them to confront their fears and embrace personal growth.

Originally hailing from Venezuela, Poler is the founder of Hello Fears, a powerful social movement that has touched the lives of over 70 million people worldwide. Through her platform, she has encouraged thousands to prioritize growth over comfort, guiding them on a transformative journey toward realizing their full potential.

The collaboration between Central Insurance, Western Buckeye Educational Service Center, and area school districts on this community event underscores their belief in the potential of the local youth and workforce.