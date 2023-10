Volunteers needed for holiday set up

VW independent staff

Volunteers are needed to help set up 2023 Christmas at Fountain Park.

Here is the schedule of setup days:

Saturday, November 4, 11, 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 5, 12, 19 from 1-5 p.m.

A special opening night ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 22.