Knights fall behind early in finale

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — It wasn’t how Crestview wanted to end the regular season.

The Knights (6-4, 4-3 NWC) trailed Leipsic 35-0 more than midway through the second quarter and went on to lose to the Vikings 49-28 in the regular season finale on Friday. Despite the loss, Crestview is playoff bound.

“We dug ourselves a huge hole early on,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “It’s difficult to battle back after being down 35-0 but I’m so proud of our kids for fighting back. We had an opportunity to pull within a score late but fell short.”

Braxton Leeth scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“I can’t say enough about our seniors,” he added. “I wish we could have sent them out with a win for their last home game.”

Big plays were the name of the game for Leipsic (8-2, 5-2 NWC). The Vikings scored three times in the first quarter, with the first one being a 52-yard interception return by Colin Niese, followed by the first of seven Quin Schroeder extra points. Schroeder also had a 64-yard touchdown run in the opening period and Estevan Carrillo raced 53 yards for a score.

In the second quarter, Niese picked off Bryson Penix for a second time and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown and a 35-0 lead. However, Crestview fought back and scored twice before halftime. Zayden Martin’s 71-yard touchdown run put the Knights the board with 4:04 remaining in the quarter, then Penix through a 10-yard touchdown pass to Wren Sheets with just 41 seconds left in the period.

Leipsic made it 42-14 with 1:59 left in the third quarter when Schroder connected with Ty Lammers for a nine yard touchdown.

Braxton Leeth scored twice in the fourth quarter on runs of 24 and six yards to make it 41-28, but Schroeder secured the victory with an 80-yard touchdown run with 3:21 left. Schroeder finished with 208 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, while completing 5-of-6 passes for 92 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Penix completed 16-of-27 passes for 307 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, with Sheets catching six balls for 129 yard and a score. Martin and Leeth rushed for 89 and 86 yards. Kellin Putman had five catches for 66 yards and he intercepted Schroeder once.

It appears as the Knights will be the No. 15 or 16 seed in Region 26, which would mean an opening round game at Hopewell-Loudon or Tiffin Calvert.

“Hopefully we will get the opportunity to keep playing but we will wait and see,” Harting said.

Scoring summary

First quarter

L (10:07) – Colin Niese 52-yard interception return (Quin Schroeder kick)

L (5:56) – Quin Schroeder 64-yard run (Quin Schroeder kick)

L (2:43) – Estevan Carrillo 53-yard run (Quin Schroeder kick)

Second quarter

L (11:46) – Colin Niese 56-yard interception return (Quin Schroeder kick)

L (4:54) – Quin Schroeder 1-yard run, (Quin Schroeder kick)

CK (4:04) – Zayden Martin 71-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

CK (0:41) – Bryson Penix 10-yard pass to Wren Sheets (Hayden Perrott kick)

Third quarter

L (1:59) – Quin Schroeder 9-yard pass to Tyler Lammers (Quin Schroeder kick)

Fourth quarter

CK (10:15) – Braxton Leeth 24-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

CK (7:32) – Braxton Leeth 6-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

L (3:21) – Quin Schroeder 80-yard run, (Quin Schroeder kick)