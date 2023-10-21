Lincolnview Theatre ready to present haunting thriller

Lincolnview Theatre is proud to present “A Thriller of Haunts.” Photo submitted

Submitted information

The fall season has arrived and Lincolnview Theatre has a chilling theatrical experience ready for audiences as they proudly present “A Thriller of Haunts,” featuring four one-act plays that will bring classic thrilling short stories to life on stage.

The performances should leave you on the edge of your seat with the timeless tales such as “The Monkey’s Paw,” “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “Sorry, Wrong Number,” and “Her Last Possession.” These thrilling short stories are eerie and very suspenseful.

The cast and crew presenting these haunting short stories include the following ensemble of students: Ethan Scaggs, Kaleb Denman, Ella Davis, Jayden Bragg, Moriah Bertsch, Logan Block, Abby Dannenfelser, Hadley Goins, Abby Jones, Blaze Linser, Zae Dee Lippi, Amelia Magner, Ashley McKenzie, Lilly Mosier, Chloe Murphy, Noah Peters, Nevada Seabold, Olivia Snyder, Gabby Thomas, Aiden Cowdrick, and Cyrai Hammons.

Performance dates are Saturday, October 28; Sunday, October 29; Saturday, November 4, and Sunday November 5. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Saturday nights and 2 p.m. for the Sunday matinees. A special After Show Cabaret with refreshments is available as a ticket add-on for both of the Saturday night performances.

Tickets may be purchased in advance on the high school website: www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us or by visiting the high school office.