Paulding woman to be arraigned Tuesday

VW independent staff

PAULDING — A Paulding woman charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with the Labor Day death of a boy is due back in court next week.

Cynthia Switzer is scheduled to be arraigned in Paulding County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Switzer, who was arrested at her home on Friday, October 13, is free on $10,000 bond. Court records show she is being represented by Defiance attorney E. Charles Bates.

The charge is tied to the September 4 accident that occurred on County Road 103 south of County Road 124 in Paulding Township. According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Switzer’s 2017 Chrysler Pacifica struck a bicycle operated by Ross Erwin Myers, 12, from behind. Myers was thrown from the bicycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents state that a blood alcohol test showed Switzer was under the influence at the time of the accident and was three times over the legal limit, .272.

Aggravated vehicular homicide is a second degree felony, punishable by a mandatory prison sentence of 2-8 years, a fine of up to $15,000 and a mandatory license suspension for life.

The case will be heard by retired Wood County Judge Reeve Kelsey, who was assigned after Paulding County Common Pleas Court Judge Tiffany Beckman recused herself due to an unspecified conflict of interest.