VW Cougars claw the Bulldogs 35-14

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

ELIDA — Mission accomplished. Van Wert head coach Keith Recker wanted a win at Elida to ensure a home playoff game in Week No. 11 and that’s exactly what he got. In wet and muddy conditions at Kraft Stadium, Brylen Parker ran for three scores and passed for another in a 35-14 victory in the regular season finale on Friday.

“We executed our game plan well in all three phases,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “We had to shuffle quite a few guys around with injuries to (linebacker) Aaron Reichert and (H-back) Colin Haggerty and those guys stepped in and got the job done.”

Brylen Parker stiff arms an Elida defender. Photo courtesy of William Hawkins

After a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs (5-5, 4-5 WBL) took a 7-0 lead on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Earl to Amari Wash, the Cougars scored twice in the final 4:18 of the second quarter. Parker threw a seven yard touchdown pass to Keldyn Bill and Griff McCracken drilled the first of five extra points to tie the game 7-7. After getting a stop, Van Wert took over at the Cougar 42 with 34 seconds left until halftime. The Cougars needed just 29 seconds to score, with Parker sailing into the end zone from nine yards out, giving Van Wert a 14-7 lead going into halftime. A key play on the drive was a 42-yard pass to Reese Krugh.

I couldn’t be happier for Brylen to have the success he is having this season,” Recker said. “He is all about the team and leads us with his toughness and competitiveness. We are using Reese in so many ways on offense with the run and pass and he really showed how dangerous he is with the ball in his hands. He uses his athleticism and toughness to make it difficult for guys to bring him down.

Krugh finished the night with four receptions for 95 yards, plus three carries for 38 yards.

The Cougars (7-3, 6-3 WBL) struck again in the third quarter, when Conner Campbell scored on a 14-yard sweep, extending the lead to 21-7. However, the Bulldogs answered with a 24-yard touchdown run from David Etzkorn, making it 21-14 with 2:18 left in the third quarter.

Parker helped wrap up the win with a pair of fourth quarter touchdown runs, from seven and four yards out. He finished with 25 carries for 98 yards and three scores and completed 14-of-22 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. He also finished as the Western Buckeye League’s leading rusher for the season.

Defensively, Van Wert held Elida to 295 total yards and forced three turnovers, including interceptions by Campbell and Donovan Winkeljohn and a fumble recovery by Case Stegaman. The Bulldogs also went 0-of-5 on fourth down. Etzkorn rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, while Earl completed 14-of-31 passes for 139 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

“In the last two weeks our defense has continued to improve,” Recker said. “Our guys on defense have been doing a good job of taking care of their responsibilities along with great pursuit to the football. We need to continue to improve our run defense and I know our guys will be up to the challenge.”

The Cougars will likely host River Valley in Friday’s playoff opener. The Vikings (4-6) lost to 2-8 Clear Fork 8-0 on Friday.

“All of our coaches and players understand there is a sense of urgency to be prepared and ready for the playoff season,” Recker said.

Scoring summary

Second quarter

E (9:32) – Isaac Earl 43-yard pass to Amari Wash (Ethan Ramsdail kick)

VW (4:18) – Brylen Parker 7-yard pass to Keldyn Bill (Griff McCracken kick)

VW (0:41) – Brylen Parker 9-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

Third quarter

VW (9:22) – Conner Campbell 14-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

E (2:18) – David Etzkorn 24-yard run (Ethan Ramsdail kick)

Fourth quarter

VW (10:02) – Brylen Parker 7-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

VW (7:48) – Brylen Parker 4-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)