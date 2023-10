Lancer soccer falls in heartbreaker

VW independent sports

MILLER CITY — Lincolnview’s soccer season came to an end with a 5-4 loss to No. 2 seed Miller in a penalty kick shootout in the Division III sectional finals on Saturday.

Lancer goals were scored by Jackson Evans, Jacob Grubb, Reece Berryman and Austin Bockrath.

Lincolnview finished the season with a 10-6-2 record.