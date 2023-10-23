Lancers sweep Division III district meet

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS GROVE — It was a banner weekend for Lincolnview at the Division III district meet at Columbus Grove, as the Lancers brought home both the boys’ and girls’ trophies, and had the individual champions in both races.

Bryleigh Moody (left) and Ava Milligan (right) finished 1-2 at districts. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson

On the girls’ side, Bryleigh Moody claimed the title with a school record time of 19:04.68, which topped previous mark of 19:08 set by Katie Honigford in 2007. The Lady Lancers also had the runner-up in Ava Milligan (20:11.61). Keira Breese finished 11th (21:09.98)) and Kendall Hoffman 12th (21:19.55). Kassidy Hammons finished 13th with a time of 21:23.87. As a team, Lincolnview finished with 39 points.

Conner Baldauf was the boys’ district champion with a time of 16:14.11, and the Lancers had four top 10 finishers. After Baldauf, Evan Johns finished fourth with a time of 16:43.36, followed by Kreston Tow (fifth, 16:50.08) and Maddox Norton (10th, 17:17.15). In addition, Myles Moody placed 11th (17:22.85) and Kaleb Denman 12th (17:23.06).

In all, Lincolnview advanced 10 runners to this week’s regional at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin.

“This was a great day for our program,” head coach Matt Langdon said. “It was really rewarding to win two district titles and have 10 kids individually qualify for regionals. These kids have worked so hard and it was fun to see all of the smiles after the races.”

“We are going to enjoy this for a few days and then begin to set our focus to the Regional meet in Tiffin,” he continued. “Our journey is not yet complete and we are excited for another opportunity to race.”

Crestview finished third and qualified for regionals as well. The Knights had a pair of top nine finishers in Lincoln Smith (seventh, 17:13.57) and Andrew Heth (ninth, 17:16.46). Payton Scott finished 16th (18:03.35), Kale Vining 23rd, (18:29.04) and Jake Heth 26th (18:32.43).

The Lady Knights saw their season come to an end. Mackenzie Harting and Anna Gardner were the top two finishers, 20th and 21st respectively, with times of 21:24 and 21:25.